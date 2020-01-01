|
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Dolton
1948 - 2019
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Dolton, 71, passed away after a brief battle with lymphoma at her home on December 25, 2019 in New Plymouth, Idaho. Cindy was born December 13, 1948 in Emmett, Idaho the eldest child of Lawrence Henry and Mary Jeanette (Fitzsimons) Larsen. After living in numerous areas, the family settled in New Plymouth where Cindy met the love of her life Michael "Mike" Anderson Dolton before graduating with the class of 1967. Shortly after graduation, they were married and started their family with the arrival of their first son Todd Michael. Two years later, a daughter Holly Helena joined the family. Mike's careers took the family to a number of different states including Oregon (where their third child Joshua Lawrence was born), Idaho, Nebraska, and Colorado before returning to the local area. In 2003, Cindy and Mike moved to the Dolton family farm in New Plymouth. They spent the next few years renovating and landscaping their retirement home for the delight of their grandchildren.
Cindy was most known as a friendly face in the administration office at Ontario High School for over twenty-five years. As the attendance secretary and office manager, she was irreplaceable in her abilities to maintain the electronic records and computer systems. While there, her kindness and encouragement affected many students over the years.
"Sweet Cin" was a kind and unstoppable force with endless energy for her many projects (landscaping, crafting, gardening, decorating, collecting, and reading). Cindy enjoyed following the sporting events of her children and grandchildren and antiquing. Her family was most important to her as she was loyal and fiercely loved them, demonstrated most by her endless spoiling of her grandchildren with activities and way too much sugar.
She is survived by Mike her husband of over 52 years, her children Todd (Mona) Dolton of West Linn, Oregon, Holly (Martin) Wilson of Fruitland, Idaho and Joshua (Michelle) Dolton of Weiser, Idaho and her six grandchildren - Ainsley Kincaid Dolton, Josey Jeanette Wilson, Ella Elizabeth Dolton, Finnian Matthew Dolton, Jessy Deann Wilson and Evelyn Jane Dolton; her brothers, Eric (Dolores) Larsen and Cortney (Karyn) Larsen; her "sister" and lifelong friend Susan Fitzsimons-Huff-Bishoff; her sister-in-law Marilyn (Greg) Willison; and her cherished nephews and nieces. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, and parents-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ROSE Advocates or Weiser High School baseball, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.
Per Cindy's request, there will not be a service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences to Cindy's family can be made at www.shafferjensen.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020