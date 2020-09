Peterson, Cynthia "Cindy" Ann, 54, of Boise, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A visitation and display of Cindy's artwork will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10:00am, with the Celebration of Life to begin at 10:30am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. The service will also be livestreamed and can be found at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Cynthia-Peterson. To read full obituary and send condolences, go to the same address.