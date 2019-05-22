Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 343-6493
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Summers Funeral Home
Meridian, ID
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
Meridian, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dakaia Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dakaia Gray


2009 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dakaia Gray Obituary
Dakaia Gray
2009 - 2019
Dakaia Gray, aged 9, died on May 15, 2019 at her home in her mother's arms, ending her 2-year battle with brain cancer. Our beautiful warrior princess Kaia made friends everywhere she went. Everyone who met her fell in love with her sweet charm and fiery spirit. Kaia loved music and she loved to dance- she could easily learn any new dance routine. She also had the kindest heart, always thinking of others' needs. Kaia's love of bright colors reflected her bright outlook, and she was an inspiration to us all on how to live a life full of love.
Kaia is survived by parents Shala Browning and Deon Gray, brother, Daivon, 2 sisters, Deja and Ameerah, grandmother, Markie Browning, great-grandmother, Margie Gilliam, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be on Saturday, May 25th at 2 PM at Summers Funeral Home in Meridian. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 pm. The family requests guests to wear orange, gray, and white in memory of Kaia.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Dakaia's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now