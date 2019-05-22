Dakaia Gray

2009 - 2019

Dakaia Gray, aged 9, died on May 15, 2019 at her home in her mother's arms, ending her 2-year battle with brain cancer. Our beautiful warrior princess Kaia made friends everywhere she went. Everyone who met her fell in love with her sweet charm and fiery spirit. Kaia loved music and she loved to dance- she could easily learn any new dance routine. She also had the kindest heart, always thinking of others' needs. Kaia's love of bright colors reflected her bright outlook, and she was an inspiration to us all on how to live a life full of love.

Kaia is survived by parents Shala Browning and Deon Gray, brother, Daivon, 2 sisters, Deja and Ameerah, grandmother, Markie Browning, great-grandmother, Margie Gilliam, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be on Saturday, May 25th at 2 PM at Summers Funeral Home in Meridian. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 pm. The family requests guests to wear orange, gray, and white in memory of Kaia.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 22, 2019