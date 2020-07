Or Copy this URL to Share

Hanson, Dale A. 86 of Horseshoe Bend, passed away on Friday July 10, 2020 at home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday July 16 at the Pioneer Cemetery in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. Services in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.



