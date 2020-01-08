Home

Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
501 Main St
Buhl, ID 83316
(208) 543-5192
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thousand Springs Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 Main Street
Buhl, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Thousand Springs Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 Main Street
Buhl, ID
View Map
Dale Bell Obituary
Bell; Dale H., 94, of Boise, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Thousand Springs Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 501 Main Street, Buhl, Idaho. The family will greet friends from 11:00 am – 11:45 am at the Church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Service are under the direction of the Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise. The read the complete obituary and send condolences, please visit … www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
