Dale Everett Crosby
1930 - 2020
The world lost one of its kindest, gentle souls when Dale Crosby passed away peacefully at his home in Boise on April 22, 2020.
Dale was born in Miami, Oklahoma in 1930, one of 9 children. The family moved to Idaho in 1938 after his mother passed away, leaving his father with 6 young children. Dale and his brothers were split up and sent to live with friends and relatives through most of his youth. The families who took Dale into their homes helped shape his character of positive thinking, sharing, generosity, and strong ethics.
Dale joined the Army Air Force when he was 17 years old. He was first stationed in Germany, and then transferred to England where he met his wife-to-be, May McWilliam. Dale became an officer in the U.S. Air Force where he inspired many young men with his generous spirit and high morals. The military moved Dale and his family to various locations such as Bermuda, England, Morocco, Georgia, Texas, and California. After his retirement from the military, the Crosby's moved back to Idaho. Dale continued to work at various jobs including the Veteran's Administration, the Department of Employment, and the Boise Community Education program.
Dale's warm heart influenced the lives of many people. He was admired by family and friends and was an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. Dale was always willing to place the needs of others ahead of his own and was known by all for his patience, compassion, and non-judgmental nature. Once, while on a bus in Georgia, he passed his USAF hat and encouraged other passengers to contribute money to a young mother who was at risk of being left behind in a dark and desolate area.
Dale and May's devotion to each other is unsurpassed. He provided safe and comfortable homes for May and his 3 children throughout their marriage of nearly 69 years. In his final years, May took on the role as the loving caregiver to Dale.
Dale leaves behind his wife, May; his children Wayne (Judy) Crosby, Warren (Linda) Crosby, and Delilah Crosby; and his brother, Raymond Howey. He also has four grandchildren – Karen Lee, Derren, Amber, and Serena Crosby.
The family would like to express thanks to St. Luke's Hospice services; especially to Cassie and Leslie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be a closed, private ceremony.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2020