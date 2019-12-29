|
|
Dale Grant Winston
Dale Grant Winston, 93, passed away of natural causes at his daughter's home in Idaho, on December 24, 2019. Dale was born October 1, 1926 in Boise, Idaho to Myrtle Virginia Thornton and William Anthony Winston. Dale was 7th of 8 brothers and sisters. Dale graduated from Boise High School in 1944, and joined the Navy that same year. Being 18 years old, his mother had to sign the paperwork for him to be able to serve. After his honorable service Dale attended U of I in Moscow graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.
Dale's brother Bill arranged a blind date with Betty Victoria Jones which was very successful! She became the love of his life and they were married on April 1, 1949…together they were united 70 years on earth. Dale and Betty were converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fresno, California, in August of 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Oakland California Temple on October 14, 1980. Together they had and raised five children: Victoria (Richard) Able, Linda Winston, Kenneth (Tamra) Winston (Kenneth recently passed away at his home in Washington on the same day as Dale, December 24, 2019), Cynthia (Lynn) Beus, and Curtis (Kris) Winston. Together they have 14 Grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Dale's joy in life was family, and his profession was accounting. He always enjoyed adding, and architecture (always drawing mostly house plans). He enjoyed hiking, camping-in the rough (air mattress and a blanket or sleeping bag) under the stars. Enjoyable times were had loading up the family in the station wagon to go for a ride through the forests or along the beaches. Lake Tahoe was a fun destination to play in the snow; making snow angels and using clean snow to make snow cones with honey! He also enjoyed church building projects which he donated his time and labor.
The Winston family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the kind, attentive, compassionate, professional help given by the VA Hospice staff in Washington and Idaho, and countless family and friends who offered love and support at every turn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend RD in Boise. Family and Friends are invited to join us for a luncheon on Wednesday, January 1, from 2 till 3 PM at the LDS Stake Center, 2515 W. Ustick RD in Meridian. A viewing will follow the luncheon from 3 till 4:30 PM. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019