Dale John Ashcraft

June 10, 1962 - February 19, 2019

Dale John Ashcraft, age 56, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family and friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Dale was born June 10, 1962 in Ashland, Oregon to Ray and Yvonne Ashcraft. He was a 1979 graduate of Ashland High School. After graduating he worked locally in Ashland as service staton attandant and a clothing store salesman, then moved to Portland, Oregon where he was employed by Horizon Airlines. He transferred with Horizon Airlines to Boise Idaho where he continued to reside for 32 years. Dale loved to travel, golf, ride motorcycles, ski and was an avid Boise State Bronco Football fan. Dale is preceded in death by his mother Yvonne. He is survived by his father, Raymond, his sister Jackee and his brother Bud. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Steve Bateman and Marty Heard's residence located at 7074 S. Colwood Place, Boise, Idaho 83709. Additionally, on June 1, there will be a Golf Tournament in Dale's honor that begins at 8:00 a.m. at Dale's favorite golf course, the Boise Ranch Golf. Please contact the Boise Ranch Golf at (208) 362-6501 for start times and details.