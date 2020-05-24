Dale Lawrence Schmaljohn
1941-2020
Dale Lawrence Schmaljohn was born on June 20, 1941 to Jacob Raymond and Rachel Schmaljohn in Nampa, ID and was the youngest of three boys. Dale's older brothers are Raymond and Ron Schmaljohn. In the summer of 1959 Dale worked on a trail crew for the Payette National Forest as a means to gain the experience required to become a Smokejumper. After graduating from Emmett High School in 1960, he married Phyllis Yearsley and began working with the Payette National Forest Smokejumpers.
Dale attended Idaho State University earning a Bachelors degree of Psychology in 1965. IN 1963 he and Phyllis started a family and had two sons, Patrick and Scott Schmaljohn. In 1969 Dale finished up his Masters degree in school counseling. Wanting to become a school psychologist, Dale resigned from his firefighting job in 1971 and moved to Greely, Colorado to earn his Doctorate in School Psychology.
In 1973, Dale had earned his Doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado and moved back to Boise to begin his career as a school psychologist working for the Boise School District. Dale purchased land outside of McCall, ID near Jug Handle Mountain and built a modest log cabin in 1974 with his family. In 1982 Dale authored and published a book for young readers titled "Smokejumper - A Summer in the American Wilderness".
In 1982 Dale married Marilyn Edmundson and gained two step sons, Mark and Kevin Edmundson. A second cabin was built in the Jug Handle Mountain area. Dale felt at peace and loved his time in the woods and loved his time spent with family. Dale retired from the Boise School District after 33 years of service.
One of Dale's favorite past times was skiing. He skied even at the onset of Alzheimer's disease in 2010. Eventually the Alzheimer's became more debilitating and Dale spent the last 7 years of his life at the Emerson Memory Care center up until his death on April 25th, 2020.
Dale's smile, positive attitude, compassion and love will be dearly missed by all who love him. We will carry on knowing his life had seen much beauty in the wilderness he loved so much, his children, his family, his friends and his wife Marilyn who lovingly stood by him for many years.
Dale is preceded in death by grandmother, mother, father, brother, numerous aunts and uncles and son Patrick. He is survived by wife Marilyn, brother Raymond, son Scott, grandchildren Alex, Emma and Kira, nieces Teresa and Anita, and two stepsons Kevin and Mark and their children.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 24 to May 31, 2020.