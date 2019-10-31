Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
Dale Lisle


1939 - 2019
Dale Gordon Lisle
May 13, 1939 - October 27, 2019
Born May 13, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho to Charles and Julia Lisle. He passed October 27. 2019 in New Plymouth, Idaho at the age of 80 surrounded by his wife and children.
Dale, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, served in the Navy from 1956 – 1960. He enjoyed working his small farm in New Plymouth along with camping, hunting, woodworking and going to auctions with his brother Kenny. Family get togethers we a highlight of Dale's life.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jackie; sons, Art (Cindy) Pendragon, Bruce (Karen) Allen, Michael (Jerri) Lisle, and daughters LeAnn (Ray) Goodrich and Lisa (Michael) Belisle. Dale was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The youngest son of nine siblings, he is survived by his brothers, Kenneth, Clayton and Carl and sisters Betty and Yvonne.
Dale is proceeded in death by his son Nick, granddaughter Emily, great grandson Wylie, his sisters Zoe and LaVerne and his brother Emmett.
His wife and children would like to invite family and friends to a viewing and visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Condolences to the family may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019
