Dale Louise Kearby
1923-2019
Dale Louise Kearby, of Mountain Home, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on October 17, 2019, at the age of 95 years old. Services were held at Mtn View Cemetery in Mtn Home on October 23, 2019.
Dale was born December 24, 1923 in Spruce Pine Alabama, to Ola Mae & Desso Desoto Lott. She was the 2nd child, and oldest daughter of 9 children. She met and married Charles Ray Kearby of the Army Air Corp on January 6th, 1945, in Alabama. They had 5 children together; Jerry, Linda, Laura, Mike & Ron. She was a proud military wife and devoted mother, and often said it was her "career of choice" and greatest joy & accomplishment.
Dale was an amazing woman of many talents. She was an excellent cook & skilled seamstress, and spent many hours crocheting beautiful masterpieces. Having lived through the Great Depression, Dale had an uncanny ability to make something useful from nothing with anything in her possession. She was a collector of all things beautiful and had a place for everything, and everything in its place. Dale understood the definition of unconditional love and lived it daily. She was kind, generous, thoughtful, witty, with a child-like humor that could leave you laughing to tears or surprised. She had impeccable taste & class. Dale lit up the room with her inner & outer beauty and joy. She was remarkably intuitive & knew just when to share her arrows of truth & wisdom; a women of tremendous strength, in her own life & in the lives of her loved ones. She was a woman of great faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ, and knew He was the very source of her strength that sustained her through many trials in life.
She is survived by her children Linda, Laura & Mike, 7 grandchildren, 12 greatgrandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as 3 sisters and 1 brother. As she passed from this world to her Heavenly home she was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband Charles, sons Jerry & Ronnie, her parents, siblings and countless friends that had gone before. She held a special place in all of our hearts that must now be filled with precious memories. "Take care of yourselves and be good to each other. We can be together again". John 3:16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019