Dale Strain
February 7, 1926 - August 4, 2020
Dale R. Strain of Meridian, Idaho, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Dale was a hardworking man who loved his family dearly and will be sorely missed. Dale believed in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and has joined those who have gone before him in eternal life with God.
Dale was born in Iowa to Roy and Hazel Strain on February 7, 1926 and grew up on the family farm. After graduation from high school, Dale married Mary Lou Maxwell and settled in Des Moines, Iowa to raise a family. In early 1957, the family moved to California where Dale worked as a mechanic/welder. Mary Lou died unexpectedly in 1958 leaving Dale with three young children. Dale met and married Esther Tangsrud in 1959 and they later welcomed another daughter into the family. Dale retired in 1981 and he and Esther moved to Montana, enjoying the beauty of the mountains in the summer and the warmth of Arizona during the winter. They relocated to Meridian, Idaho in 2002 to be close to their daughter and her family. Dale and Esther enjoyed 50 years together until Esther's passing in 2010. Dale married Judy Butler in 2012, enjoying their short time together until Judy's death in 2016.
Dale is survived by his four children: Craig of John Day, OR, Alan and wife Barbara of Charlottesville, VA, Marilyn of Arlington, TX, Cynthia and husband, Curt of Eagle, ID. Also included are nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank dear friends, Bill and Judy, as well as the wonderful staff at Touchmark-Meridian and Keystone Hospice for the loving care given to Dale during his final days.
Remembrances may be left for Dale's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.