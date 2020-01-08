|
Tiegs, Dale H., 83, of Nampa, died Dec. 28, 2019. A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, 911 S. Cole Rd., Boise at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 with a short viewing prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:15 A.M. Burial will follow at the Cloverdale Memorial Park, Boise, with luncheon immediately following back at the church. An online guest book and a full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020