Dale Lloyd Tucker died at his retirement home the morning of Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the age of 83 in Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his sister Juanita (Larry) Bruck as well as his daughters, Lisa Marie Johnston of Meridian and Denise (Edward) Grozenski of Walla Walla, WA. He is survived by his four grandchildren: Luke (Rachael) Johnston of Nampa, Daniel Mark Johnston of Boise, Pamela (Brent) Johnston-Rowning of Meridian and Brynn (Eric) Viegas of Milwaukie, OR. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Micah Johnston, Titus Johnston, Miles Viegas, and Emma Viegas. Dale was born August 6, 1935 in Kuna, Idaho to his parents who both preceded him in death: Henry Tucker and Ruth May Tucker (Rhodes). Also, his brother Donald Tucker preceded him in death. According to Dale's family, he was baptized as a child in the Baptist Church. His parents worked in an orchard in Meridian where he grew up. He attended Boise High School, but joined the National Guard and US Army in 1957 as a Rifle M1 Sharpshooter where he served until his honorable discharge in 1963. Dale married Marla Graves (formerly) in September 1958. In 1959, they had their daughter, Denise Tucker (Grozenski). He would later marry Therese Adelaide Keller (Soderling) in 1963 and took in her two children, Frank Keller and Teresa Keller. In 1966, they had a daughter, Lisa Tucker (Johnston). In his life, Dale loved country music, western films, and taking his children and grandchildren to the rodeo. Dale was at one point an active member of the EhCapa Club. He loved his horses, Shadow and Roca. He is remembered for teaching his kids and some of his grandkids how to ride horses. Dale also enjoyed family barbecues, playing ball, and taking pictures with his camera. In the 1980's, Dale started his own business as an acoustical carpenter and founded Acoustics Inc. Throughout his career, he worked on projects for churches, cinemas, doctor's offices, dentist offices and schools in the Greater Treasure Valley. Later in his life, Dale also enjoyed visiting his favorite businesses around town, Chuck-a-Rama, Pastry Perfection, and Wendy's. Dale was a movie buff and was often seen going to the movies to catch the latest flicks. To Dale, nothing was better than a great steak dinner and visiting with his family members. Dale retired in 2013 and moved into a retirement home in 2016, where her resided until his passing. Days and hours before his death, Dale had been surrounded by loved ones and friends. A father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and honored veteran, Dale will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of his will be conducted on Saturday, July 27th at Cloverdale Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 pm, followed by a committal service at Cloverdale Memorial Park at 3:00 pm. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 24, 2019