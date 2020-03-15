|
Dalla Lea Cram
July 1938- March 2020
Dalla Lea Cram, 81, died peacefully on March 4th, 2020 at Warm Beach Senior Community in Stanwood, Washington.
She was born to Ruth and Dale Brady on July 5th, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. Dalla graduated from Smithville High School in Jefferson, Missouri in 1956 and attended Graceland College for two years where she met her husband. Later, in 1977, she received her training to become a Licensed Practical Nursing from nursing school in Independence, Missouri.
Dalla married Frank Cram in 1963, and they had six children—two sets of twins and two singles. They lived and worked on a dairy farm in Melba, Idaho until they divorced in 1976. Dalla and the children then moved to Independence, Missouri where she got her nursing license while raising her six children. She then moved herself and her children to Boise, Idaho in 1980. In 1998, after her children were all grown, Dalla moved to Marysville, Washington. In 2018, due to multiple hospital stays and need for rehabilitation she moved to Warm Beach Senior Community where she spent the remaining days of her life.
Dalla was a fiercely strong mother, compassionate nurse, incredible gardener, wonderful friend, and a kind, generous person. Her dedication to her children was expressed in many ways including giving her time and love to all of them continuously. She loved crafts and making new things for friends and family.
Dalla had unwavering Faith throughout her life. She knew the Good Lord would call her home one day. Her spirit was contagious to everyone. Her Love of God was evident in her Life!
Dalla seemed to always feel like she was jinxed with weird coincidences. From a railroad gate that bounced on her car repeatedly to where she put her keys in her coat pocket and shut the door locking the keys and her coat pocket in the car. But she was lucky, too. She won a car—a 2005 Ford Focus—from a drawing at Grocery Outlet. She always won at Bingos and cards, taking the kitty of pennies. She was lucky with friends, easily meeting and endearing herself.
Dalla is survived by her brother, Sherman Dale Brady, her sister Margaret Nanette Cari, her ex-husband, Frank Cram, all six of her children and their spouses: (Mary Taylor (Jaimie), David Cram (Shannon), Daniel Cram (Tiffany) Laurie Marron, Alisa Rettschlag (Gregg), Ole Cram (Tiffani), her grandchildren: TJ, Sarah, Gavin, Garind, Conlan, Shelby, Paige, Kyle, Breanna, Jeremy, Seth, Amber, Caleb, Chloe and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 26th at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boise, Idaho. The reception will be at 12pm, immediately following the service.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020