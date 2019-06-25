Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Meridian Friends Church
1021 W. Pine
Meridian, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Meridian Friends Church
1021 W. Pine
Meridian, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Michelle Allen


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dana Michelle Allen Obituary
Dana Michelle Allen, 24, of Boise, passed away on June 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Dana was born on July 31, 1994 in San Diego, CA to Stephen Allen and Susan Stevenson. Dana moved to Boise in 2007 with her dad.
Dana is survived by her father, Stephen Allen of Boise; mother, Susan Stevenson; sister, Amy Allen and brother, Danny Stevenson all of California; and grandparents, Bob and Doris Lowery.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29th at Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian, a viewing for friends and family will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Singing Hills Memorial Park, 2800 Dehesa Road in El Cajon, CA on Tuesday, July 2nd. Remembrances may be left for the family on Dana's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now