Dana Michelle Allen, 24, of Boise, passed away on June 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Dana was born on July 31, 1994 in San Diego, CA to Stephen Allen and Susan Stevenson. Dana moved to Boise in 2007 with her dad.
Dana is survived by her father, Stephen Allen of Boise; mother, Susan Stevenson; sister, Amy Allen and brother, Danny Stevenson all of California; and grandparents, Bob and Doris Lowery.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29th at Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine in Meridian, a viewing for friends and family will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Singing Hills Memorial Park, 2800 Dehesa Road in El Cajon, CA on Tuesday, July 2nd. Remembrances may be left for the family on Dana's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019