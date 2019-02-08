Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Bird Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Bird

1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DANIEL NATHAN BIRD

September 8, 1971 - February 1, 2019,

Daniel Nathan Bird was born on September 8, 1971, in San Francisco, CA. He passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City surrounded by his family. Although he was born in San Francisco, Boise was his home; and he felt very fortunate to grow up here. Dan married the love of his life, Cami, on July 1, 2016, at Redfish Lake. At the time of his death he lived in Harrisville, Utah.

In his early adulthood, he loved working in paradise—Redfish Lake—in the summers, and Vail, Colorado, in the winters. He had a sense of adventure and loved everything about the outdoors: fishing, backpacking, swimming, snowboarding, camping, and road trips. Whenever the family had a trip planned, he couldn't contain his excitement and talked about it nonstop.

He loved sports with baseball being his favorite. He was an avid Giants, 49ers, and Golden State Warriors fan. He had a passion for food, cooking, a good cold beer and date nights. Dan and Cami would sit out on their lawn chairs and have the best conversations while watching his garden grow. He was especially proud of his prized pumpkins. He dreamed of winning the lottery and pulling their boys out of school and traveling the world. He enjoyed searching out ghost towns and the history that surrounded them. He had a great memory and was full of stories growing up with friends and the adventures they had. He remembered everyone who crossed his path. Some of his favorite memories with his dad included spending time on his boat, floating the Sacramento Deltas. His dream was to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. He took a news scene class in college so he could one day document his hike on the PCT. He was very proud of his work at the Post Office and the friendships he formed there. He loved to debate politics. He loved his dogs. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to make others around him laugh even in his toughest moments. He loved Cami beyond belief, proudly telling friends and family how she was the best thing he had ever had happen in his life. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Dan is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his father, Clyde Bird. He is survived by his wife, Cami Bird; children, Weston and Ryder Stephenson; mother, Carmen Bird; sister Robin Bird (Chris Streeter); sisters- and brothers-in-laws Amy, Cody, Trisha, Devin, Carrie, Cliff, Catherine; nephews Forest, Hunter, Davis, Miles, Ian, Liam, Gabe, River; and nieces Summer, Adree, Kelly, Brynlee, Reese; and other extended family. Plans for a celebration of life in Boise will be posted on social media in the near future. The family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for the care they gave Dan, for supporting his will to live, and giving him respect and dignity. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries