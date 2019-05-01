Daniel Gary Gibson Jr

1947~2019

Daniel Gary Gibson, Jr., known as Hoot, passed away April 25 in Caldwell, ID. He was born March 3, 1947, in Spokane, WA to Daniel and Elizabeth Gibson. Hoot grew up in Boise where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and racing homing pigeons.

He graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 1965 and from Boise State University in 1974 with a BS in Accounting and a BA in Business. He married Carolyn Newman on October 10, 1970, and together, they raised three sons.

Hoot worked for Boise Cascade in accounting and Morrison Knudson as an internal auditor. Later, Hoot and Carolyn owned and operated DG Turf Farm & Nursery. After his three sons were grown, he pursued his love of horses. He competed in reined cow horse events and enjoyed trail riding in the Idaho mountains.

Hoot was the recipient of a kidney in 1992, donated by his brother Mike, and later was a cancer survivor. In spite of these challenges, he tackled life with courage, humor and a positive attitude, always willing to help others.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, their three sons, and nine grandchildren; Gary (Natali) and children: Aurora, Liam, Bridget, Teague, and Ryker; James (Michele) and children: Isabelle, Iva, Betty, and Finn; Christopher (Olivia). Hoot is also survived by his seven siblings, sisters: Ellen (Jerry) Kelly, Jane (Mike) Mitchell, Mary (Ellis) Johnson, brothers: Tim (Ruth), Tom (Tracy), Mike (Marcey), John (Andrea).

A viewing for family and friends will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, from 4-6 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated at 10 am on Friday, May 3 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, located at 113 W. Linden St, Caldwell, ID. The burial will be held at Cloverdale Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the John William Jackson Fund (PGJJ)

c/o Idaho Community Foundation

210 West State St

Boise, ID 83702 Published in Idaho Statesman on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary