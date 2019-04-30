Daniel Sparkman

1954 - 2019

Daniel Geoffrey Sparkman

Daniel Sparkman was born February 17, 1954, in Brownwood, Texas. He died March 24, 2019, at his home of natural causes in Boise, Idaho.

Dan is survived by his son, Alec Sparkman, Boise, Idaho.

He was predeceased by his parents, David M. Sparkman and Dorothy J. Wolf Sparkman.

Daniel was the third child of nine siblings. They are David J. (Leta) Sparkman, Ogden, UT, Rebecca L. Sparkman (Brent) Johns, Ogden, UT, Mark M. (Kim) Sparkman, Ogden, UT, Stephen K. Sparkman (deceased), Deborah B. Sparkman, Gresham, Oregon, James H. (Robbiedawn) Sparkman, Ogden, UT, Timothy R. (Aimee) Sparkman, Ogden, UT, and Thomas R. Sparkman, Ogden, UT.

Dan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great=nieces and great-nephews.

Dan graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah and attended Weber State College in Ogden, Utah. He worked in computer sales and service for most of his life and retired after many years from Staples, Inc. as a Master Technician where he was known affectionately as Sparky.

A family remembrance will be held in the future. Please contact Becky Johns ([email protected]) for more information.

Dan is greatly loved and missed by his family and friends.