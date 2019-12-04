|
|
Daniel Howard Hufferd
November 24, 1942 - November 29, 2019
Danny Hufferd 77 of Midvale, Idaho Passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital, Nampa, Idaho on Friday November 29th. Danny was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother. He is survived by his wife Mary, his six children, Bruce, Penny, Angel, Donald, Darrcy and David. His 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two siblings, Portia and Donny. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ruby and two Brothers, Gene and Mickey. Danny Hufferd was born November 24th, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois to Daniel and Ruby Hufferd. Soon after his birth the family moved to Iola, Kansas where he grew up as a farm boy and matured into a lovely young man. He often spoke of the good times he had as a child, going noodling and playing in the creek with the Sinclair boys. He loved his job and worked hard all his life. He worked a total of 57 years as a Pipe liner along side his best bud/brother Tommy Hardwick. He loved his bologna sandwiches and when traveling with his young family they would stop at rest area's and enjoy a bologna sandwich. Well Danny enjoyed them, the kids not so much. Danny enjoyed traveling and just taking a drive to look at farm land and equipment along the way. When shopping, his belief was if it's not made in the U.S.A. don't buy it! He truly enjoyed meeting people and getting to know them. He could kick up a conversation with anyone and when parting he always thought of that person as a friend. When Danny was home from working the Pipe Line you would most likely find him in his wood shop building something for Mary, his children, grandchildren or great grandchildren. He was so talented. He built picture frames, hope chests, chairs, book cases, dressers and so much more. The last couple of years he made and donated a tack box to the winner of the Julie Kerner Memorial award for the Washington County Fair. He enjoyed time in his new tractor farming. He worked hard and took great pride in taking care of his 17 acres.
Danny cherished his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren they were all very important to him. He loved his little Sadie girl and enjoyed taking her to her doggie spa days. Oh Danny Boy you will be greatly missed and will have a special place in our hearts forever.
At Danny's request there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteer Midvale Fire & Ambulance District - PO Box 43, Midvale, Idaho 83645
Arrangements by Thomason Funeral Home - Weiser, Idaho
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019