DANIEL LYNN ANDREGG1926 - 2020On March 18, 2020, at the age of 93, a kind and loving man who could outwork almost anyone, gave into God's idea that it might be time to rest.Daniel Lynn Andregg was born June 14, 1926, to Herman Filmore Andregg and Violet Robison Andregg in the homestead by Dry Creek in Eagle, ID. Dan was the next-to-last of ten children, and remained an Idahoan all his life.As a teenager, Dan attended Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, and there met the love of his life, Marie Bryant. Daniel was drafted into the United States Army but managed to persuade Marie to marry him while on leave. A few short weeks after the wedding on June 30, 1949, Daniel was shipped out to Japan. After his time of service he returned to Idaho and his wife and over the years taught himself many trades. He started out farming, then did some framing, drove a logging truck, but found his greatest success as a concrete contractor. Many buildings in the Boise area have a foundation or other concrete work completed by Dan and his employees.He was preceded in death by Marie Bryant Andregg, his wife and sweetheart of 70 years. Dan is survived by his sister, Esther McCluskey; children and their spouses, Randy Andregg (Karen) of Eagle, ID, Linda Wagner (Ed) of Rogue River, OR, and Rodney Andregg of Middleton, ID; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at the Idaho Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boise, ID, June 29, 2020 at 10:00am.Dan was a private pilot for many years and loved to fly. This classic sonnet describes a fitting final flight:High FlightOh! I have slipped the surly bonds of EarthAnd danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirthof sun-split clouds,—and done a hundred thingsYou have not dreamed of—wheeled and soared and swungHigh in the sunlit silence. Hov'ring there,I've chased the shouting wind along, and flungMy eager craft through footless halls of air. . . .Up, up the long, delirious, burning blueI've topped the wind-swept heights with easy graceWhere never lark nor ever eagle flew—And, while with silent lifting mind I've trodThe high untrespassed sanctity of space,Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.John Gillespie Magee 1941