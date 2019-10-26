|
Daniel Paul Sanford
1949-2019
Daniel Paul Sanford, 70, of New Plymouth, ID, passed away at his home on October 9, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Noum "Doi" Sanford, his son Jeffrey Sanford and his wife Dina Sanford, his brother Robert Sanford and sister Shirley Knight and his grandchildren Isaiah Berg, Andrew Sanford, and Paige Sanford.
Dan was born in San Bernardino, California on January 20, 1949. He was born prematurely weighing only 4 lbs. He entered the Army at the young age of 17 and made a career of serving in the military. He traveled the world and while in Bangkok, Thailand, met and married his wife Doi. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Johnny Sanford and Jeffrey Sanford.
He placed himself in harm's way by serving two tours in Vietnam and was a proud serviceman. He retired from the Army in 1988 and made New Plymouth, Idaho his home. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hot summer days doing yard work and small projects with his dog Thor at his side.
There is comfort in knowing Dan will now be at peace with his parents and oldest son Johnny Sanford.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019