Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Black Cat Stake Center
Daniel Ray Edwards


1942 - 2020
Daniel Ray Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Daniel Ray, 77, of Meridian, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Black Cat Stake Center with a viewing held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Please see www.summersfuneral.com for the full obituary.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
