Edwards, Daniel Ray, 77, of Meridian, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Black Cat Stake Center with a viewing held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Please see www.summersfuneral.com for the full obituary.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020