Dan Vogt

1959-2020

Daniel R. Vogt, age 61, left us to be with the Lord and join his father, mother and brother. Dan suffered a heart attack during the night. Dan was born in Redmond, Or to Jay and Dorothy Vogt in 1959. Dan lived on the Vogt Family Ranch in Madras, Or, until the family was asked to join The Falen Fruit Ranch (his mother's family ranch) in Sunnyslope ID. It was here that Dan grew up with his brothers and cousins, working hard in the orchards and his strong work ethic was established. Dan attended the Vallivue Schools in Caldwell, ID. Dan performed excellently and was a member of the National Honor Society and was a standout athlete. Dan played football, basketball, and baseball. During this time Dan, made lifelong friends with his teammates and coaches. It was in high school that Dan and Ann first met. Ann was a new student and Dan caught Ann's eye while performing as Elvis in the student prep rally. They were then married in1979 at Deer Flat Church, Caldwell, ID. After high school Dan attended George Fox University where he played basketball and baseball. Dan continued college at Northwest Nazarene University and worked at the Kyme meat packing facility. It was then that Dan found the opportunity to fulfill his dream of coaching and teaching at West Junior High in Nampa, ID. Coaching basketball, Dan led his team to a championship. While coaching and teaching, Dan attended College of Idaho to obtain his Masters Degree in Education. The family then moved to Reedley, CA where Dan taught and coached varsity Boy's Basketball at Dinuba High School. He then joined the coaching staff at Kings River Community College where the Men's Basketball team broke school records and made it to the CA Final Four the first time in school history. In 1993, Dan returned to Idaho to raise his family in Twin Falls. Dan began teaching and coaching at Twin Falls High School where he remained for the rest of his life working hard for his community. He taught history and government, coached basketball, baseball and football, as well as served as Athletic Director. Dan's passion for the education system led him to seek out career advancement to become an administrator. It was this passion that led him to become a counselor at Jerome High School. After Jerome, he returned to Twin Falls High School where he served as Vice Principal then Principle for the last 7 years. During his career it was absolutely clear, Dan was passionate about the School and he truly loved working with the staff and students. It is also clear that the communities he touched loved him back. Throughout his career Dan was recognized on many levels, including Principal of the Year, Coach of the Year, and earning the Exemplary Achievement Award three years in a row. Dan loved basketball and developed youth programs for young athletes. He brought in AAU to the Magic Valley and established the Little Dribblers Basketball Clinic for elementary students. In Dan's personal life, family meant everything to him. He taught his children to work hard and play hard. He coached his children in all their athletic endeavors. Summers included daily water ski runs, tending to the cows and trips to the family favorite destination, Redfish Lake. You could always find Dan around Twin Falls, constantly exercising and hiking the Canyon Rim Trail. Dan leaves behind his family, including wife of 41 years, Ann Vogt, Son, Jayson Vogt, Daughter-in-law, Emilie Vogt, Grandson Cameron Vogt, Daughter, Erika Berardi, and son-in-law Brooks Berardi. Dan also leaves his brother, Michael Vogt, along with a large extended family. A viewing for close friends and family will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, on Friday, October 2nd from 4-6PM. A public memorial ceremony will be held at Twin Falls High School Gymnasium on Saturday, October 3rd beginning at 1PM. Face masks required and please wear your Bruin colors to support Twin Falls High School. In leu of flowers and gifts the Vogt Family requests that a donation be made to the Dan Vogt Memorial Fund at Twin Falls High School.



