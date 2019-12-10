|
Daniel Robert Jorgensen
Daniel Robert Jorgensen died of stomach cancer Dec. 2, 2019 at home in La Grande, Oregon with his wife and three children by his side, one day before his 56th birthday.
Dan was born Dec. 3, 1963 in Citrus Heights, California, to Robert and Susan Jorgensen, the first of six children. The family moved to Arizona and then to Boise, Idaho before settling in Eagle, Idaho in 1972.
Dan graduated from Meridian High School in 1982. A man of great reasoning power and gift for the logic of math, Dan pursued a B.S. in mechanical engineering, taking classes at Boise State University and then graduating from the University of Idaho in 1987. He put his skills to work at Micron Technology in Boise for about a decade.
As a younger man Dan liked to travel abroad to visit church brethren in Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Tasmania, Bahamas, and the Philippines. He took repeated trips to the Philippines after meeting Nancy Binos in 1996. They married Oct. 3, 2004. He helped her run a store in the Philippines for a while before returning to make their home in Haines and later La Grande, Oregon.
Dan was a member of the United Church of God.
He loved trains, backpacking, fishing, and whipped cream. He was also a notorious teaser.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert.
Dan is survived by wife Nancy at their La Grande home; children Samuel, Matthew, and Erika; mother Susan of Eagle, Idaho; siblings Sarah of Middleton, Idaho, Timothy of Eagle, Idaho, Jennifer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Laurie of Star, Idaho, and Ben of Kamiah, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held at the Star Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019