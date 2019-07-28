|
|
Daniel Scott Paul
July 2, 1989 - July 10, 2019
It is said that Daniel Scott Paul had one small day in his life: the day he was born. On July 2nd 1989, 3-weeks early, Daniel weighed in at a tiny 6lbs 2 oz at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland. Thus, his one small day. From then on, Daniel did everything else BIG. He lived big, he loved big, he adventured big, he worked big, he simply WAS big. He was a friend to all, a champion of the underdog, the instigator, adventurer, explorer, leader, the great unifier of all walks of life. He grew up in Boring, Oregon, graduated from Barlow HS in 2007 and headed to Boise State University where he earned a full athletic scholarship for football for 5.5 years. The stories from Boise are endless, as are the friends and the accolades. Above all…Boise State served as the canvas and campus where he met his soul-mate, best-friend and later his wife, Kati Lewis who hailed from the Lonestar state of Texas. Kati and Daniel wrapped up their college careers, pondered their future, and married in 2015 on the banks of the Sandy River in Oregon surrounded by 300+ family and friends. Kati is an engineer at Daimler Trucks of North America and Daniel was the springboard into launching the third generation of their family's general contracting business, Paul Brothers, Inc.
The greatest of joys arrived 16 mos ago when Dan and Kati welcomed their little son Davy Scott Paul, into their arms and hearts, beautiful in every way. Together the threesome lived in Corbett on land cleared and a house renovated with love of family.
Sadly for us all, Daniel passed away in the early hours of July 10th of unknown causes. He was 30 years old. There have been so many stories shared, blogs posted, news articles written, messages sent, social media notes made that have chronicled his life so poignantly and perfectly…his spirit and zest and loves so keenly. Thank you to each of you that have already written such endearing words about the husband, father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, friend we all love: Dan Paul. The response has been overwhelming, the depth of love immeasurable, the desire to reach out in kindness and prayer has touched us all.
Daniel leaves behind his wife Kati (Lewis) Paul and son Davy Scott (Corbett); his parents Scott and Peggy Paul (Boring); brother Joey and wife Kate Paul (Milwaukie); sister Margaret and husband Andres Estrada (Portland); grandmother Mary Kay Taylor (Gresham); beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends and co-workers from all over.
We invite you to join us for Dan Paul Day, a tribute, honoring and remembering Daniel. August 10th. 11:00 AM. JF Schmidt Nursery (9500 SE 327th; Boring, OR). We will gather in the Arboretum - corner of SE Altman and SE Bluff Road. Join us for music, prayer, speakers, stories and of course, food. Dress comfortably and if you'd like, bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket…and your love…and plan to stay for as long as you'd like. Accessible ADA Parking will be available.
In lieu of flowers, please visit the following site for giving information to the Davy Paul Trust:
Caring bridge: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/danielscottpaul/journal
GoFundMe Davy Scott Paul trust: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1p5rsj6imo
Venmo Davy Scott Paul trust fund: https://venmo.com/Davy-Paul-Fund
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 28, 2019