Daniel (Dan) Elder Stephens
March 31, 1958—0ctober 17, 2019
Dan Stephens, 61 years old, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, after a year-long battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer. He lived with his sister Donna, in Boise, for the last month of his life. His sisters, Vickie and Judy were also with him during that last month.
Dan was born on March 31, 1958, in Boise, Idaho, the 4th and youngest child of Billy Barr
Stephens and Evadna Elder Stephens. He attended Owyhee Elementary, South Jr. High, and Borah High School. He attended ITT and earned an Electrical Technician Certification. He was a contractor for Hewlett Packard for a couple of years. He then learned welding and carpentry and did fine cabinetry and did construction work in the Boise Valley and in California for many years. Most recently, Dan had been working for Home Depot in Meridian for the past 13 years. He was an experienced sales person in every department there. His store and coworkers were his second family. His hobbies included motorcycles, white-water rafting, watching BSU Football, and hard metal rock music. He spent a lot of time attending many concerts here in Boise, mostly at the Knitting Factor. 100.3 The X, described Dan, "as a fan of rock music, metal music, and was a "Champion" and supporter of so many local bands. He had his own special "spot" at the Knitting Factory...on the rail, phone in hand, recording all the action so he could post the videos to YouTube, and Facebook. He was a good human being and just fun to be around. He will be greatly missed by so many."
Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Donna Stephens Kom and her husband, Jim Rayburn from Boise, his other two older sisters, Vickie Henkel and Judy Girard, both from Las Vegas. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to Dan's cousin, Ray Eslinger, and dear friends Greg Hite and Dennis Goodman, for being his best buddies through the years. Thanks also to MSTI and First Choice Hospice for their care and compassion throughout his recent illness.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2-5 pm, at the Mill District Clubhouse, at 4057 S Mill Site Ave, in east Boise/Harris Ranch area.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019