DARCIA L. GOODWIN

1932 ~ 2019

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Darcia Lee Goodwin, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On April 11, 2019 Darcia Goodwin, passed away peacefully at her home.

Darcia was born on October 14, 1932 in LaGrande, Oregon to Milton Arthur and Ruby Fern Chadwick. The family moved to Emmett, Idaho in 1945, when her parents purchased the Gem City Laundry Cleaners. After graduating from Emmett High School in 1951, she married John Goodwin and moved to the family ranch in Sweet, Idaho. Later, Darcia and her sister Terry purchased the Four Seasons shoe store in Emmett

Darcia enjoyed reading and gardening. She loved going to auctions with her daughter and sisters, she also loved traveling to her grandson's dog trials, watching her great grandson wrestle and teaching her great granddaughter secrets in the kitchen.

Always known for being a hard worker, Darcia was also remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends, most especially during the holidays.

Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her family strong values that has served them well.

Darcia was extremely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Darcia is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronnie Chadwick, her husband John, and her companion Dave Fitch. She is survived by children Bob (Mary) Goodwin, Dennis Goodwin, and Andrea (Frank) Fisher, all of New Plymouth; grandchildren Natalee, Derek, Kelsey and Brittney; great-grandchildren Tye, Kylee, Tenley & Jake; her sisters Terry Vaughn, Susan (Dennis) White; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Burial will follow services immediately at the Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the . Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary