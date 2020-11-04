Darlene Ann Fletcher

June 20, 1935 – October 19, 2020

Darlene A. Fletcher, 85, went to be with Jesus on October, 19, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her three daughters. Darlene's husband Jim Fletcher, her younger brother Gene and her daughter Sheri were waiting there to greet her.

Darlene was born June 20, 1935 to parents Lester Charles and Erma Olive (Sadie) Klapperich in Conde, South Dakota. She was the oldest of two siblings. Dar spent most of their childhood in South Dakota and one of her favorite memories was about riding her pony that her Dad had got for her. They lived in South Dakota and then the family moved to Oregon.

Dar met Jim through being friends with his sister and they were later married on August 19, 1955. Dar went to cosmetology school in the 1950s. The two lived in Oregon where Jim was a book binder for the University. Later, Jim and Dar would be blessed with four daughters, Deneige (and Breck Lee), Teresa (and Mike Allan), Faith (and Brett Leavitt) and Sheri Lynn (and David Wudyka). They were then blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dar enjoyed playing cards and board games, watching her afternoon stories, visiting and entertaining friends and family, nature walks, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.

She loved to share the letters and cards she would receive from friends and family and always remembered birthdays. Dar had a sympathetic heart and was always there to listen. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved and adored by all of her family. She made everyone feel special and valued. We will hold her love and memory in our hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7th, 2020, Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd., Boise, ID 83714.



