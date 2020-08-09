Darlene Lydia Douglas
1934 - 2020
On July 28, 2020 our Mom (Darlene L. Kordick Douglas) made it to her "Happy Place" after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer's. That "happy place" is just like her little piece of heaven in Mesa, Idaho that she so loved. She is on her deck swing, her soulmate Red Dog at her side, the coffee pot is on and a plate of "goodies" is there to share with her husband Doug, her Mom and Dad, her three sisters, and her many two-legged friends. Her four-legged friends are out in the yard and fields, happy she has joined them. She and Glady Abrahamson, one of her dearest friends, are planning their next adventure.
Mom was the quintessential Mom, confidant, and friend to all. She had a big heart and loved and forgave freely, when the circumstances arose. She drew people to her like a magnet. She was a great listener, always taking time to sit with her many "people" at the corner kitchen table and making both of their and her worlds brighter.
On August 19, 1934, she was born to Joseph P. Kordick and Laura F. Kowalski, in Chicog Township, near Minog Wisconsin. Being their last child and fourth daughter, she became "Butchie", the son her father never had. When she wasn't helping him tend stock, cut hay, log cord wood, bring in Sturgeon or any of the many tasks needed to survive in the backwoods of Wisconsin, she was out in those backwoods, exploring, reading in her secret hideaway, or picking blue berries. Her love of the outdoors and all of its beauty and adventures never left her and she instilled that love in her children.
She attended a one room school house until bussing to Spooner for Highschool. She graduated in 1952, as Valedictorian, was enamored with airplanes and WASPs and other women pilot stories which lead to her desire to fly airplanes after graduation. She did not become a pilot but she did become the first family member to attend college, obtaining a Business Management degree from Wisconsin State College-Whitewater.
She moved to New Mexico with her family in mid-1953, ready to experience "new country". In Albuquerque, she met her future husband, Donald Warne Douglas (Doug), through her Paul Revere Insurance coworker/friend Juanita's Air Force husband. Their 63-year marriage started in Albuquerque in 1954 and ended with Doug's passing in 2017.
They moved to Boise, Idaho in 1956. In 1960, they moved to their Cory Lane home of 60 years giving her the freedom and space to raise her kids and animals. Early on she raised champion Australian Shepherds, then cattle and bottle calves. She was very proud of her "rainbow" herd, which she kept into her 70's.
Building side-by side with her father and father-in-law, a barn went up and the tiny Cory house expanded. "Ralph", a name she would rather not be remembered, was a great "handyman" keeping the place and family running smoothly, able to handle most any situation that needed fixed, be it plumbing leaks or tears from a broken heart.
As the kids grew-up she had various "hats". She had her own house cleaning and horse trailer and handmade Crafts/Gifts selling businesses. She worked as a Home health worker; a Mrs. Powell's cinnamon rolls baker, and a real estate agent; all the while raising her children, which was her crowning glory and her biggest source of pride; she loved watching her children grow into fine adults.
She was a lover of Don Williams and Peter, Paul, and Mary; an avid reader, a typer of term papers; a runner of football game sidelines; a cheerer at baseball games, soapbox car derbies and rocket launches; a scout leader; a horse and goat handler at field meets, rodeos, trail rides and shows; and a baker, canner and an awesome jam maker. She enjoyed gardening; foraging in the fields, woods and orchards, visiting with the "old timers", absorbing their stories and helping them out; finding treasures at auctions and thrift stores and giving them on to others; traveling with Sue and Mike, and especially working or just being still at her Mesa property, absorbing the soul of the land with her dog Red.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Doug, her mother and father, and her three sisters, Lois, Elaine and Virginia.
She is survived by her children Steve (Julie), John (Allison), and Sue (Mike), grandchildren Jamie (Ben) and Joe, her chosen daughters Danette (John) Cragin and Ina (Tim) Jaskowiak and Penny (Dan) Blanchard as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her ashes will be scattered at her Mesa property and a memorial will be held in the spring. Please visit www.accentfuneral.com
for an expanded obituary, to leave a remembrance. If you wish to be informed about memorial plans at a later date, please provide Sue with your contact information, 480-797-1296. (Text or Call).
Charitable Donations: Banner Alzheimer's Institute Phoenix Arizona, Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, or locally; Council Library, EMTs, Indian Valley or Council Fire Departments.
A special thank you to all of the wonderful in-home and hospice caregivers who loved and cared for her throughout her journey. Special thanks to Tammy, Gilbert and family (CAREGIVERS ASSISTING RETIRED ELDERS, LLC) who absorbed Mom into their loving family these last two years. Couldn't have done it without you all!