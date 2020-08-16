Darrell Beddoe

Darrell Victor Beddoe
April 2, 1941 – August 13, 2020
The Rev. Darrell Victor Beddoe of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020, with his wife of 57 years at his side. Born in Tacoma, Wash. on April 2, 1941 Darrell was the son of Victor Lee Beddoe and Hazel Marguerite (Evenson) Beddoe. He graduated with a B.A. degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash. and an M.Div. from Los Angeles Baptist Seminary in Newhall, Calif.
During his undergraduate days he met Ruthanne Ruhlman of Bellevue, Wash. through their older brothers who were friends from church youth camps and other activities. Darrell and Ruthanne were married June 22, 1963 at First Baptist Church of Eastgate, Wash. The newlyweds moved to southern California to continue their studies, his in seminary and hers in college.
After both graduated in 1966, they moved to Snohomish, Wash. where Darrell was called and ordained as pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church. In 1975 Darrell accepted the call to serve at Whitney Baptist Church in Boise, Idaho. Darrell and Ruthanne served Whitney Baptist for thirty years, raising their four children there. After transitioning from the senior pastorate at Whitney, Darrell served Regular Baptist congregations and pastors in Washington, Oregon and Idaho for a decade as Regional Pastor for Baptist Network Northwest. For much of this time they lived in Bremerton, Wash. which provided a good base of operations and also easy access to their grandchildren. During his years of ministry Darrell served on a number of boards, including The Master's University of Santa Clarita, Calif., Corbin University of Salem, Ore., the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE) and Camp Pinewood of McCall, Idaho. Upon Ruthanne's retirement from teaching in 2015, they moved back "home" to Boise.
Darrell loved sports and was a varsity basketball athlete at Lincoln High in Tacoma. This carried through his whole life and he enjoyed both playing, as he was able, and being a spectator. He loved going to Boise State Bronco football and basketball games and avidly followed "his" Seahawks and Mariners.
Even more, Darrell loved his Lord and he loved people. This commitment permeated his life and ministry and was evident in his life choices, large and small. He would always make time to really listen and offer a word of encouragement to his children and family, to members of his own flock, to colleagues in ministry, or to neighbors and friends in the community. That his life lived for others continues to bear good fruit is evidenced by the outpouring of loving remembrances and testimonials that Ruthanne and the family have received in recent days.
In addition to his wife, Ruthanne, Darrell is survived by four children, Paul Beddoe (Ron DiGregorio) of Washington, D.C., the Rev. David (Deborah) Beddoe of Poulsbo, Wash., Sarah Beddoe of São Paolo, Brazil and Anna Simpson (Caleb) of Boise, Idaho, and four grandchildren, Katharine, George and Henry Beddoe of Poulsbo, Wash. and Calvin Beddoe of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Joanne Beddoe of Red Bluff, Calif., Nancy Ruhlman of Mount Vernon, Wash., and Kaylene (Joel) Jeffers, and brother-in law the Rev. Thomas (Becky) Ruhlman of Shoreline, Wash., stepsisters Barbara Hill (Tom) of Tacoma, Wash. and Mae Boyington (Doyle) of Spanaway, Wash. and stepbrother Dave Bennett of Gig Harbor, Wash. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruthanne's parents, the Rev. John and Kathryn (Hammond) Ruhlman, his brother the Rev. Richard "Dick" Beddoe, his stepfather the Rev. Fred Bennett, his brother-in-law the Rev. John Ruhlman and his stepsister-in-law Delene Bennett.
Visitation will take place Tue. Aug. 18 from 4:00-7:00 pm MDT at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Avenue, Boise, Idaho. To protect the health and safety of all, physical distancing and face coverings will be required. The memorial service will be Wed. Aug. 19 at 2:00 pm MDT at Whitney Baptist Church via livestream only at https://livestream.com/whitney
. A family graveside service will be held at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Darrell Beddoe Memorial Fund at Whitney Baptist Church, 2309 West Dorian Street, Boise, ID 83705.