Darrell Thomas Sanders
1944-2019
Darrell Thomas Sanders 75. of Emmett. passed Away Friday, August 23,2019 at a Boise hospital from Injuries Suffered in an accident on August 12, 2019. Tom as he liked to be called was born February 2, 1944 in Lindsay, California to Kirby S. Sanders and Geneva M. Frazier Sanders. He lived most of his life in the Boise and Emmett area. He married his childhood Sweetheart Anita Kite on May 9, 1964. He and Anita were blessed with 3 wonderful children Robin, Rick and Robert. Although he and Anita divorced in the 80's. They were never apart long. They were together 55yrs. As he told everyone, Anita was his Soulmate. Tom was in the US Army and then served in the Idaho National Guard. He worked as a long haul Trucker for many years and as a mechanic. He loved to work on cars, which brought him alot of joy. He loved camping and hunting with his family, and loved dancing when he could. Tom's pride and Joy was his grandchildren Misty, Steven, Michael, Stephanie, Christopher, Ashley, Kaylee and Emma, and his great grandchildren-Christian, Jayden, Cameron, Savannah and Ryder. They were his world. Tom never met a child that didn't love him, he had a special gift with children. Tom is survived by his soul mate Anita of Emmett. His 3 children Robin (Sterling) Grigg of Kuna, Rick (Angie) Sanders of Meridian, and Robert Sanders of Las Vegas. 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. His brother Jack (Vicky) Sanders, 3 sisters Sandra (Robert) Wood, Debbie Wood and Diane Sanders, and many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A brother, Jerry and a granddaughter Kathryn and many other family members. A celebration of his life is being held on September 14, 2019 at Ann Morrison Park at 2:30 pm, Dad you were our hero, our best friend and our world! We love you and will miss you more than words can say. Rest in Peace.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019