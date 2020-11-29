Rev. David Alan Hrachovina

June 10, 1952 - November 20, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Rev. David Alan Hrachovina was born in Seattle, WA at the old Maynard Hospital on June 10, 1952, to Don and June Hrachovina.

He was baptized in the Name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, further instructed and confirmed by the many words of Scripture in the Faith of Christ alone for the forgiveness of sins.

In his youth David enjoyed Seattle to its fullest, riding the elephants at Woodland Park Zoo; hunting for pollywogs in Webster's Swamp; looking down from Fauntleroy at the fog-filled Puget Sound Sound and hearing the fog horn's lonely lament; walking along the windswept bulkheads and driftwood jumbled beaches at Lincoln Park and Alki Beach against the backdrop of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound and working at the Alki Spud Fish & Chip shop.

David attended Hope Lutheran Parochial School in West Seattle through 8th grade, following with a year at Denny Junior High and four more at Chief Sealth. After studying at Concordia Jr. College in Portland, Oregon, and then Concordia Sr. College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, he attended Concordia Theological Seminary during its years of transition from Springfield, Illinois, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Following graduation, David was ordained at Hope Lutheran Church in Seattle and installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church (Parma, Idaho) and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (Homedale, Idaho). After serving there for 4½ years, He accepted a call to serve at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Boise, Idaho, where he would remain from 1983 for the duration of his ministry, which concluded in 2010.

In 1982, David began correspondence with Doris Denninger, a 3rd grade teacher in Elmhurst, Illinois, and married his "mail order bride" in August of 1983. They were married for 17 years until Doris succumbed after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2001. Upon retiring due to worsening health, David returned to Seattle, where he lived until his death on November 20, 2020.

David was preceded in death by a sister Janet Carol Hrachovina, his wife Doris Ellen Hrachovina, and his parents Donald Frank and June Patricia Hrachovina. With these and all the saints who have gone before us, he lives in Christ and the eager anticipation of the resurrection on the Last day.

David is survived by his sister, Kathy Marie Peycke, who lives with her family in Seattle, Washington.

Memorials (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Janet Carol Hrachovina Charitable Trust and/or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Boise, Idaho.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd LCMS, (Orchard and Cassia) in

Boise, Idaho, on December 3, 2020, at 11:00 am. A private graveside committal will take place at Dry Creek Cemetery.





