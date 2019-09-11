|
|
Alegria, David Cantu, 51, a resident of Nampa, passed away September 3, 2019 in Nampa. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City, with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019