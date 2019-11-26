|
David Robert Callahan
1976 - 2019
On November 19, 2019, David Robert Callahan of Boise County returned to our Father in Heaven, as the result of a tragic motor vehicle/pedestrian accident just outside of Portland, OR. He will be greatly missed by all who enjoyed the pleasure of knowing him.
David was born May 27, 1976, in National City, CA, to parents Robert and Debbrah Callahan. David is the eldest son and enjoyed that role very much. As a teenager, his family moved to Idaho, and he graduated from Boise High School in 1994.
David was an active participant in the scouting program, both as a youth earning his Eagle Scout Award and as an adult serving in leadership positions. David was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Bacolod, Philippines, where he was able to touch many lives. In 2016, David completed his bachelor of arts in Operations Management and Analysis, graduating Cum Laude from Ashford University.
At the time of his death, he was working for Clean Harbors as a truck driver, where he truly enjoyed all those he worked with and was appreciated equally in return. David has also worked and resided in Los Angeles, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Cheyenne, WY, Lima, MT, and ultimately finishing in Boise.
David leaves behind his wife Karen, bonus son Andrew & Kaylee Rickey of Rexburg, ID, daughter Ashley and son William, as well as, his father and mother Robert Callahan & Debbrah Callahan of Boise, ID, and siblings Holli Callahan of Magna, UT, Rebecca Callahan of Boise, ID, Jeffrey & Michelle Callahan of Katy, TX, John Callahan of Magna, UT, and Jamie Callahan of Boise, ID, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 12:00pm, at the Warm Springs LDS Chapel, 2290 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise, with a visitation from 11:00-11:45am before the service. Interment will follow the service at 2:30pm at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019