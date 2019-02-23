David Chandler

1945-2019

David Frank Chandler (Dave) passed away on Feb 16th 2019, at the age of 73. Dave was born to Arnold and Ruby Chandler on March 3, 1945 in Grassy Creek, North Carolina. He loved growing up in his small town. He took his family back there in 1987 and enjoyed showing them all of the sites and having them meet his extended family and friends. He was a popular athlete at Virginia Carolina High School, playing Basketball and Baseball. A couple of years after he graduated, he joined the US ARMY. He completed Advanced individual training and Airborne school to become a Green Beret. While stationed at Fort Ord in California he met his future wife Sharon as they were cruising the strip in Salinas, Ca. They were married five months later on March 15, 1968 and finally settled near Sharon's family in Watsonville, Ca. Dave worked as a paint and autobody repairman. Dave was a very involved dad to their three kids Mike, Wendy and Todd. Coaching Mike's baseball teams for years, scaring Wendy anytime she had a date picking her up. He would put on ONLY a tie and very short shorts and say that was how he was answering the door. Thankfully he never went through with it. Many of Todd's fondest memories were spent in the garage watching and learning from Dad. Having pool parties in the back yard and going to all of our school functions. He relocated his family to Sacramento in 1989. Where he enjoyed working on hot rods and building race cars with Mike. Some of his happiest times were watching Mike race from the pits at Placerville Speedway. In 2004 he lost Sharon to metastatic breast cancer. In 2006 he followed Wendy and Mike to the Boise, Idaho area. Dave settled in small town Kuna. He loved the small-town feel, where everyone knew everyone. He had so many wonderful neighbors who watched out for him and checked on him often. When he came to needing a little more help, he chose to move to Swan Falls assisted living. What a wonderful decision that came to be. He was loved by the staff and residents and he loved them as well. Mistie (Beep-Beep) and him became quite good buddies. She helped him a lot and kept him smiling. Dave was a family man and everyone he met was a friend. He is survived by son Mike (Carlena), daughter Wendy (James) and son Todd (Natalie) and 4 grandchildren. Tanner and Tyler Cole and Meagan and Dallas Chandler. Per Dave's wishes no services will be held. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary