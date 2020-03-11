|
|
David Merritt Collins
78
David Merritt Collins is resting in the arms of his savior after a long, debilitating battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 78 years old. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and well known and respected member in this community. David was born in San Francisco July 1, 1941. He remembered having to shade the windows in his home at night to avoid being targets of bombs during WWII. His family moved to Boise about 1946, lived near his grandparents in a little cabin on Peasley Street, ended up growing up on the bench area in Boise in the same house he raised his children. He went to Jefferson Elementary, South Jr High, Boise High and was the first graduating class from Borah High School in 1959. In 1964 he met the love of his life, Jane Ann Richardson. In their 53 years together Dave enjoyed family first, his church community, was a member of Bogus Basin Ski Patrol for 40+ years. He enjoyed running marathons, river rafting, hunting, fishing, rock climbing, and camping and many, many other activities he could drag his children to "try"! David was an engineer here in the valley who worked for the county, then opened his own shop. On his own, he designed and constructed numerous subdivisions around the valley including Quail Ridge. He employed his children and loved teaching them practical applications of geometry as well as making them drag the surveying equipment across a muddy field or up very steep mountain. There were many fond memories from these adventures.
Never look back unless you are trying to learn from mistakes. .... And never quit
David is preceded in death by his Dad, Horace and Mom, Mary Jane, his daughter Colleen, granddaughters Aundriana and Joanna. Left behind to miss him every day are his wife, Jane, his children, Christopher, Janel and George Stewart, Maura and Dale Olson, Michael and Evangelina Collins, Kathleen and Angel Feilx, Rory Collins, Carrie and Ace Sevy and Sophia Collins; his grandchildren Madison, Micheal, Hannah, Patrick, Andrew and Brittany, Kyle, Katelyn, Anna, Alex, Athena & Isaiah, his sister & brother-in-law Don and Patricia Heinzen, brother-in-law & sister-in-law John and Veronica Richardson, and so many nieces and nephews which he loves so much.
Services will be under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home and will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 811 S. Latah St, Boise ID 83705. On Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In leiu of donations the family invites donations to Sacred Heart's Food Bank or Sacred Heart School, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020