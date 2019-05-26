Services Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Madison Jr. High School 134 Madison Ave Rexburg , ID View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Madison Jr. High School 134 Madison Ave Rexburg , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Dearden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Dearden

David Layne Dearden, 50, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away in Boise, Idaho, February 12th, 2019, from complications from 31 years of quadriplegia. David was born June 4th, 1968, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah to Helen Dayton Dearden of Cokeville, Wyoming and Layne Herman Dearden of Henefer, Utah. David is the oldest and wisest – according to him – of six children: Darren Dearden of Meridian, Idaho; Christy Dearden of Rexburg, Idaho; Eric Dearden of Salt Lake City, Utah; Amy Kirkpatrick of Blackfoot, Idaho; and Jill Crosby (Cassie) of Carmichael, California.

David grew up in Rexburg, Idaho, graduating – despite "New Waver" complications – from Madison High School in 1986. He then graduated from Ricks in the Sticks – his words – with high honors in Associate Degrees (Computer Information Systems and Arts & Sciences in Computer Information Systems); also receiving the award for outstanding student in Computer Information Systems. David graduated from Boise State University – Cum Laude – with a BA in Computer Information Systems. David was also proud to be highlighted in the BSU's College of Business & Economics "Senior Focus" magazine. He achieved membership in Mensa, an international high-IQ society – the rest of the family did not qualify…SQUIRREL!!! David had been moving forward in earning his Master's Degree.

On November 11th, 1987, David's neck was broken in a surfing accident at a beach near Ventura, California – changing his life for better and worse. However, David loved sharing many more imaginative and elaborate accountings of the accident, such as "…fortunately I was found by a roving band of wild quadriplegics that raised me as their own…" David looked for the best that life held for him, even when the worst found him.

In the fall of 1997 at Duo Assistance Dogs (formerly Support Dogs Incorporated), David met his beloved Fluri – a beautiful Golden Retriever – who Lovingly accompanied him as his best friend, devoted companion, and Service Dog. His Golden Girl Fluri passed away in 2006, forever leaving a void.

Morrison Knudsen Foundation had made it financially possible for David to be teamed up with Fluri. David's contact with the foundation led to Morrison Knudsen hiring him as a Web Analyst for the MK Engineers and Constructors Group. David was recognized as a brilliant technical writer and for his developing and maintaining two sister websites for the Boise "Flying Y" road construction project, as well as numerous other projects. He was honored to be featured in their "eMKayan" magazine, and proud to be a part of the MK team. David also enjoyed working as a Webmaster for Rand-Scot, a medical assistive device company in Colorado. As well as working on the website for Valleyride, our local public bus transportation. Many lasting friendships were made, especially with Joel at Rand-Scot.

David appreciated Darren's Supervisors (local, out of state, past and present), coworkers and friends at UPS, who showed love and support not only to Darren but to David as well. David knew you, respected you, and considered you friends.

David has received help and kindness by so many, Fireman, Paramedics, Police, Medical Air Transport (Fixed Wing and Helicopter), Ground Medical Transport, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Doctors, NURSES, Certified Nurse Assistants, Radiology/Imaging Departments, Phlebotomists, Therapists, Technicians, Receptionists, People that transport you around the Hospital, People that clean your rooms, People in food services, Personal Assistants that helped him in his home, Businesses and their employees, Neighbors, Veterinarians, Religious Leaders/members and so many others in California, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Idaho. Many of them he called friends, many of them called him friend.

David loved life, his family (especially his nieces Kylie and Emily and his nephew Tyson), his friends, reading, writing, learning, his "humor" and others, sports, nature, camping, scouting, earning his Eagle Scout, pushing boundaries, bleaching his hair, dancing, music, (DJ'ing high school dances – shout out Class of '86), playing the piano, E-flat and B-flat clarinet, oboe, bass saxophone, the guitar, and is currently learning to play the harp (he's forming an angel "new waver" band, I'm sure he's got an disciplinary office visit in his future).

David has treasured the love and enrichment and support of his family and friends throughout his life, especially his brother Darren.

David was preceded in death by Fluri; his great grandmother "GG" Sarah Buck; his mother's parents, Goldie and John Dayton; his father's parents, Lois and Herman Dearden; his Aunt Ellen and Uncle Dean Dayton; and many other beloved family, friends and pets.

As for the rest of David's journey…he walks…just ask Fluri.

A Celebration of David's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at the Madison Jr. High School, 134 Madison Ave in Rexburg, Idaho. Please dress casual, we invite everyone to wear something whimsical, quirky, some may think your odd type of shirt…David will like that.

Please make memorial donations to Duo Assistance Dogs. 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019