David Gordon Spangler
June 20, 1955 - April 19, 2020
David Gordon Spangler beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, loyal friend and master craftsman passed away in his home from natural causes on April 19, 2020 in Oroville California. He was 64 years old. David was born in Boise Idaho on June 20, 1955. He was the fourth born child of 6 including a half-brother. He attended school in Boise, Idaho and enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and had a fierce competitive nature early on. He worked for his father at Spangler Brothers Auto Body at an early age. At the age of five he began working with his dad packing wheel bearings. He excelled very quickly in his field and before the age of 20, he was the shop foreman in a dealership in Boise Idaho, doing collision repair. After the passing of his brother Jeff, he reunited with his father and became the top repair technician at Spangler Brothers Auto Body in Boise Idaho. In 1988, his father Dwayne retired and he became a part owner of Spangler Brothers Auto Body. He quickly grew the business and was respected by the community for his integrity and quality of work. He loved the challenge of working on cars and having the ability to make a difference in the automotive field. Throughout his life he instilled his work ethic, his principles of quality and consistency with a steadfast nature of always doing the right thing. David lived in Boise Idaho for 45 years and in 2002 he moved to Arizona for a few years to spend time with his mother Patricia. In 2005, he moved to Oroville California and lived the rest of his years with his loving wife Danette and her 2 sons Joe and Ryan. He accomplished a life long dream of owning his own shop in Oroville and continued his work on restoring automobiles and classic cars. He was known for his high quality automotive restoration craftsmanship. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to vintage cars. His passion was working in his shop building, repairing and fabricating with precision and an acute attention to detail. He was known for entirely disassembling cars and trucks and restoring them to original condition. Quite simply put, the man was an artist. In 2011, he did a ground up restoration on a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A with his son Brian, which was a real joy for him. They later won a prestigious award at the Boise Roadster Show for their work. In 2012, he appeared on My Classic Car for a 1968 Oldsmobile 442 that he built from the ground up. His talent was unmatched and the list is vast in all that he did. David was known for always being there for others in their time of need. He had a policy that no matter what time of day it was, he was always there for those who reached out for help. He extended his caring nature to everyone. He spent the last 20 years of his life helping others like him find a spiritual pathway to freedom. His no-nonsense approach and rough exterior was a result of love, compassion and a true desire to help those who were suffering and lost in life. His strong faith and unwavering belief in God propelled him to make an impact in the world. There is a vast list of people who are forever changed because who he was and the message that God delivered through him. His motto was "Trust God, Clean House and Help Others". David was seriously passionate about trusting God, cleaning house and helping others. He would help anyone, anywhere at any time, if they truly needed help. Even with living his dream of working in the shop at home, he would drop everything and help others any time of the day or night! He had a very kind and tender heart. David was married to Debra Rupe for 15 years from June 13, 1975 to March of 1990. In July 23, 1991 he married Vicki Lower and later divorced in February 1995. He married his current wife Danette Bresnahan in September 30, 2004.
David is survived by his wife, three sons and a grandson, Danette Spangler (wife) Shawn Calvin Spangler(son), Brian Matthew Spangler(son), Nathan Allen Spangler (son)and Jaydon Matthew Spangler (grandson). Step children; Stacia Marie Volack, Ryan and Joe Ware. Four siblings, Kathy Christine Clements (Stan), Cindy Louise Rupe (Dave) and Anna Theresa Gomm (Arlin) and Steven Dale Spangler Thomas. David is preceded in death by his parents Dwayne Calvin Spangler and Patricia Jean Reidy, stepmother Laura Jane Henderson and brother Jeff Dwayne Spangler and step daughter Elisia Kay Ware. David was a kind, beautiful and talented human being.
He will be missed by all who loved him. Funeral and Celebration of life will be announced at a later date A viewing will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home in Oroville California on Friday May 1, 2020. Ramsey Funeral Home 1175 Robinson St Oroville, California, 530-534-3877
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020