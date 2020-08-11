When Dave was a young, early in his career, counselor at Boise High, he took on the challenge to be the advisor for the Key Club, a service club under the direction of a local Kiwanis club, at the high school level. With his enthusiasm to teach the students the importance of community service along with the benefits/riches for those who did the serving (students) he started with 7 members. In 4 years, the club grew to 57 and then the 5th year on to over 70. In the 4th year, with his diligence and guidance (and fun - not sure who had more fun, Dave or the students) the Boise High club reached the top, #1 club within the Southern Idaho/Northern Utah district, which had been dominated by two other clubs for over a dozen years. The opportunities that he created for the students in reaching out to the community, made life long results for many to be active in their communities well past High School. Where ever he went/worked he was a high beam of light in leading the students towards community service and it's benefits.



We will miss Dave tremendously. He was a life long friend to my wife and I (both students at Boise High-Class of 77'). He would always take a moment to check in with us and see what we were up to whenever we would be in his company.



Our love and prayers to Patty, Diana, Alicia, his sister Julie and his grandsons and other family members.

Pat & DiAnn (Cornwell) Adams

Student