Kindall, David R., 79, of Meridian, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. A family visitation will take place on Thursday, October 10th from 9:45-10:30 A.M. with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3451 N. Locust Grove Rd., Meridian. Following a luncheon, a grave dedication with military honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Remembrances may be left for David's family and a full obituary read at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019