David L. Matlock
1951 - 2020
David Matlock, 68, died at home on April 14, 2020 from complications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and metastatic colorectal cancers.
Born on November 8, 1951 in Cascade, Idaho to Norman and Delores Matlock, David attended Boise schools. He participated in several sports, setting track records and excelling on the basketball court. He graduated from Borah High School in 1970, with a scholarship to play basketball for Boise Junior College.
David had 3 children: Erin, Nathan and Ann by his former wife Paige Patterson. He loved coaching his children in their youth sports and many years of outdoor and jet boating adventures with them. He enjoyed visiting them during their college years, and later traveling to explore various areas they lived.
In 1979, David completed the Electrical Lineman Program at Boise State University and was hired by Idaho Power. He thoroughly enjoyed his 35-year career as a lineman and line crew foreman until his retirement in March 2014. The Idaho Power family were a strong source of love and support throughout his career and have remained so. While his line crews describe him as a serious stickler for safety and following the specs, they also say he was an encouraging mentor who loved a good prank and continued to "throw the hooks on" whenever possible.
On a serendipitous blind date in early 2007, David met his future wife, Patty Rowett. They were married in May 2008 and shared a wonderful and loving relationship full of fun activities and laughter.
David was an avid fly fisherman, meticulous fly tyer, jet boat enthusiast and outdoorsman. Though time on his jet boat and in his float tube casting "the perfect fly" in his favorite river were affected by his subsequent cancer treatments, David retained his infectious sense of humor and positive spirit. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the pandemic, David's Funeral Requiem Eucharist, complete with a "big party" will be held in Boise when we can gather again. A funeral notice with the official service date will be posted sometime in mid-June in the Idaho Statesman and on the Rost Funeral Home website. Please watch for it.
David is survived by his wife Patty Rowett-Matlock, daughter Erin Reeve (Jonathan), son Nathan Matlock, daughter Ann Matlock, brother Dennis Matlock (Beth), and grandsons Jack and Finn Reeve and Barrett Matlock. David also enjoyed a close relationship with Patty's son Adam Gentle (Marie), daughter Klea Gentle (Jim Miles) and honorary granddaughter Diana White. David was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Matlock. Per David's wishes, memorials may be made in his name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Boise Chapter, 4822 W Fairview Ave, # 100, Boise, Idaho 83706 or Paradise Point, Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, 1858 W Judith, Boise, Idaho 83705.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2020.