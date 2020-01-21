|
David LeRoy Oravez
1935-2020
Husband, father, teacher and friend, David LeRoy Oravez passed away at home surrounded by family, on January 18, 2020. Teaching at Boise State University from 1964 until he retired in 1995 he was greatly respected by his colleagues and appreciated by his students. He was deeply loved by his family; Billie, Lynne, Paul, Toni and Cina. His grandsons, Nathan and Tyler loved being with their "Papa", who taught them how to fish! At age seventy-eight, he created several new aerosol paintings. His last creative endeavor was music; playing the keyboard, guitar, banjo and composing. David's sense of humor will be missed most of all.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020