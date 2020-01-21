Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Oravez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LeRoy Oravez


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David LeRoy Oravez Obituary
David LeRoy Oravez
1935-2020
Husband, father, teacher and friend, David LeRoy Oravez passed away at home surrounded by family, on January 18, 2020. Teaching at Boise State University from 1964 until he retired in 1995 he was greatly respected by his colleagues and appreciated by his students. He was deeply loved by his family; Billie, Lynne, Paul, Toni and Cina. His grandsons, Nathan and Tyler loved being with their "Papa", who taught them how to fish! At age seventy-eight, he created several new aerosol paintings. His last creative endeavor was music; playing the keyboard, guitar, banjo and composing. David's sense of humor will be missed most of all.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -