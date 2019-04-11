David Paul Louder

Nov. 3, 1970 - April 2, 2019

David Paul Louder age 48 of Boise, ID passed away at his home on April 2, 2019. David was born on Nov. 3, 1970 in Boise to Jean (Louder) Stewart and David Schmidt. David grew up in the Kuna area and graduated from Kuna High School in May 1990. David attended CSI for a couple of semesters and honed his socializing skills. David spent many summers on the Louder family farm in the Eden-Hazelton area. He loved helping his Grandpa DL Louder and hanging out with his cousins. David often babysat his younger cousins for his Uncle Steve Louder. David was very close with his Uncle Steve.

After college David worked for a while at the T.O. (Travelers Oasis). His job was to fuel up, repair and clean semi-trucks. After Steve passed David moved back to Boise where he worked for Krispy Kreme. His final job was working for his step-brother Kevin McBride as a machinist at Triple M Machine. David loved to deer hunt and fish. He and his fishing partner Wayne Todd had recently purchased their fishing licenses and were making plans for summer fishing adventures. David loved to socialize and had made many friends in the Boise area. His favorite NFL team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every year he would get in the football pool at a couple local bars. David also rooted for Alabama Crimson Tide…Roll Tide Roll! David was a major Facebook junkie with many friends around the world.

David is survived by his mother Jean Stewart, his father David Schmidt, half-brother Aaron Schmidt, step-brother Kevin (Karin) McBride, step-sisters Cammie McBride and Lisa (Jeff) Nicholas, Aunts Mary (Bruce) Kroll, Susan (Calvin) Crumrine, Laurie (Mike) Ruiz and Uncle Jim (Sandy) Louder, numerous cousins and their families. Plus, his father's siblings Aunt Carol Sullivan and Uncles Jim, Glen, Darrell, Jerry, Allan, and Tom Schmidt and their families. David was preceded in death by grandparents DL & Juanita Louder and Paul & Luella Schmidt, Uncle Steve Louder, cousin Mikey Louder, Stepfather Terry McBride and step-sister Vicki McBride.

A graveside service is planned for 11:00 AM Friday April12, 2019 at the Hazelton Cemetery, Hazelton, ID. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019