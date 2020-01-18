Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverside Hotel, Boise
David Lytle Paulson Obituary
David Lytle Paulson
October 7, 1937 to December 17, 2019
David Lytle Paulson, 82, of Boise, Idaho, died unexpectedly from heart related complications on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, while visiting family and friends in Claremont, California. David was a member of the Warhawk Air Museum and El Korah Shrine. He is survived by his wife (and high school sweetheart) of 60 years, Lynn; daughter, Marsha Wipperman of Claremont; son, John (Elizabeth) of Boise; and grandsons Wyatt Wipperman and Matthew Paulson. Memorial services were held in Pasadena, California on December 29. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19 at the Riverside Hotel, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 18, 2020
