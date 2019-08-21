|
Minert, David R., 68, of Kuna, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8625 S. Linder Rd., Meridian, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will be held Monday, August 26, 10:00am, at the Meridian Cemetery. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 21, 2019