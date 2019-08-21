Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kuna 15th Ward
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8625 S. Linder Rd.
Meridian, ID
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Meridian Cemetery
Minert, David R., 68, of Kuna, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8625 S. Linder Rd., Meridian, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will be held Monday, August 26, 10:00am, at the Meridian Cemetery. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 21, 2019
