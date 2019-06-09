David Paul Proctor

January 14, 1948 - May 30, 2019

David Paul Proctor died May 30, 2019 at home with his family in Boise, ID. He was born in Colchester, VT on Jan. 14, 1948, the first child of Hilliard and Joan Proctor. He is survived by his wife Becky; daughters Sarah (Erik Engstrom) of San Diego and Kayti (Mitch Williams) of Boise; his mother Joan, brother Chris Proctor (Tomi Ossana), sisters Cynthia Proctor and Mary Anne Proctor Stevens, nieces Jacqueline Hansen (Jason Burch) and Kristin York, and 3 grand-nieces all of Salt Lake City. Ever the writer, he composed his own obituary. David's final by-line describing his education, writing, career, community involvement, and words of wisdom can be viewed in full at cloverdalefuneralhome.com.

His family whole-heartedly thanks the friends and loved ones who have offered their support and heartfelt tributes to David. Additional gratitude is expressed to the doctors and nurses at MSTI in Meridian and Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake for their care and heroic efforts to help him battle cancer for over 14 years. And thanks to St. Luke's Hospice for helping us make his last weeks as gentle as possible, allowing him to die at home, surrounded by love. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts but his wisdom and belief in the power of learning; his passion for reading, music, and the arts; his love of baseball (especially the NY Yankees); his advocacy for service and social justice; his sense of humor and his unwavering love for his family have enriched us beyond measure.

In all ways, David tried to leave every place better than he found it and requested memorial donations go to the donor's favorite non-profit. A memorial celebration will be held Sat. June 15, 5:30-7:30 pm at Julia Davis Park's Boise Pavilion.