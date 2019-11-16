|
|
David Michael Pence
1945 ~ 2019
David M. Pence of Boise, Idaho, passed away at home after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, and was adopted by David Morrow Pence and Dorothy Rizer Pence.
He attended high school in Phoenix, Arizona and Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska. Boys Town was a formative experience for him. There, he learned about the Catholic faith which became increasingly important in his life.
His travels brought him to San Francisco, CA, where he met Joanne Lopez. They married only 28 days later, and remained happily married for 49 years. They have two sons, Aaron Joseph and Zachary Michael. David always beamed with pride when he talked about "his boys" (as he called them) and their families.
David worked for many years for the Social Security Administration in Richmond, CA where he specialized in Labor-Management Relations. After taking an early retirement in 2000, he and Joanne moved to Boise.
Here, he became involved in teaching RCIA classes at Holy Apostles for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. As a convert himself, and a devoted student of Catholicism, he was able to bring a special insight to the faith.
His great loves were classical music, history, religion, his many friends at Holy Apostles, and most of all, his family. David is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons: Aaron (wife, Nadine Zipusch) and Zachary (wife Mandy VanSant), and his four grandchildren: Michaela, Matthew, James, and Judah. He also enjoyed a closeness and love for all members of his wife's large family, particularly his sister-in-law, Loretta Barra (husband, Joe Grydyk); his niece, Vittoria Milbourn (husband, Scott Milbourn), and brother-in-law, Lewis Lopez (wife, Janet Jennings).
David always had a story to tell, or a quip that would bring a smile to one's face. He was a brilliant man who will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian on Monday, November 18th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian, on Tuesday, November 19th, at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be left for David's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019