David Pierre Bibeau
1940-2019
David Pierre Bibeau passed away on December 11, 2019 in Boise, Idaho from natural causes. He was born September 7, 1940 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Leo Edward and Kathleen Lillian (Cotton) Bibeau. Dave attended St. Charles Catholic School in Chippewa Falls, then Seminary in Lacrosse, then graduated from Regis Catholic High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He began a successful sales career with Presto, working in Milwaukee, Chicago, and St Louis. Dave then took over for is Aunt Marie in the tavern business, at one time owning three taverns and Pierre's Supper Club in Northern Wisconsin. Dave wed Betty Louise Griffith on October 23, 1971. They were blessed with three wonderful children. Dave moved to Idaho and stayed there for the remainder of his life. He was a Regional Sales Manager for Curtis Industries for many years before returning to his passion for the tavern business. He bought a bar in Melba, Idaho with his son Griffy naming it "Bibeaus on Broadway" and before too long the partners would eventually move to a different Broadway location, this time in Boise, owning Suds Tavern for 20 years. He joined the Idaho License and Beverage Association representing bar owners and their interests before eventually becoming President and under his leadership grew the membership to over 200 license holders. Dave was an avid sports fan but baseball was his utmost favorite. He was an umpire, a coach, two-time President of the East Boise Little League, President of the Boise Gems Legion and founder of the Boise Barons Legion team. He was instrumental in forming a little league system in Idaho City that hadn't previously existed and was also a driving force in getting the land donated to what is now the Simplot Sports Complex. Dave was the first inductee to the East Boise Little League Hall of Fame for his dedicated volunteer service. As a passionate cook Dave volunteered for many years at the Annual Bishop Kelly Pancake Breakfast. In his free time Dave enjoyed watching his children play their respective sports and supported them enthusiastically. He also loved spending vacations watching Spring Training baseball in Arizona and Florida, watching the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and any vacation that involved a beach. In retirement he relished being a grandfather. Dave loved people, sharing stories and lively conversation. He was known for his warm smile, big blue eyes, his laugh and especially his humor. He found peace in the beauty of the Idaho mountains, where he was most content. He was proceeded in death by his mother at age 11; his stepmother, Eunice, father, and stepmother Beverly. He was the last surviving Bibeau sibling, proceeded by infant brothers Richard and Paul, brother Father Charles, sisters Jeanne Sardina, Denise Grill, Mary Kamp and Yvonne Jensen. He is survived by his children; Catherine Louise (George Thomas) Muich, Brett Saunders Bibeau and Griffith Charles (Kelsey) Bibeau, grandchildren; Owen Thomas Muich, Jones Saunders Muich and Paisley Louise Bibeau, nieces and nephews and many friends. A memorial celebration will be held for all that loved Dave on December 18th between 4pm-8pm at the Barber Park Event Center, 4049 S. Eckert Road.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019