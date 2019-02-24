Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Memorial service 11:00 AM Meridian United Methodist Church, Church of the Warm Heart 240 E. Idaho Ave Meridian , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Nordby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David R. Nordby

1933 ~ 2019

David R. "Dave" Nordby completed his earthly journey on Monday, February 18, 2019, surrounded by the family he loved, in his own home.

Dave was born in Moscow, Idaho on May 17, 1933 to Rudolph and Mildred Luvaas Nordby. He joined his 2 older sisters on the Nordby family farm, 1 mile from the small town of Genesee, Idaho. Dave was honored and proud for his entire family when the Nordby farm was designated an Idaho Historic Century Farm (100 plus years in the family) in April 2016.

Dave was a 12 year student of the Genesee schools, graduating in 1951. Always sports-minded, Dave played football (halfback), basketball and baseball (3rd base). A memorable event in Dave's life was when the Genesee High School basketball team won the state championship in Pocatello in 1951.

Dave attended the University of Idaho from 1951 – 1956. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He worked for over 36 years in the fertilizer industry. Dave served as a district sales manager for 28 years and retired from UNOCAL (Union Oil of California) in 1997.

Dave met Anne Carson while they were both students at the U of I. They were married June 25, 1960. They were the proud parents of two children, Stacy who lives in Parker, Colorado and Paul, who lives in Boise. Anne passed away in 1983 from complications of diabetes. Dave and the family were members of Redeemer Lutheran Church for many many years. He served on the church council and was also the property manager.

Dave was introduced to Karen Shuss by a mutual friend. They were married in Moscow, Idaho on June 28, 1986, with their four children as attendants. They celebrated nearly 33 years of marriage together.

Dave has been involved in service organizations and work for most of his adult life. As a member of the Jaycees, he received the Key Man and Man of the Year awards. Dave also received recognitions for his work in the fertilizer industry while serving as President of the Pacific Northwest Fertilizer Association. Dave also received the coveted "Fertilizer Flipper Award" (a pitchfork) for his outstanding work as a district sales manager for Unocal.

Dave was a dedicated member of the Boise Host Lions Club for over 40 years. He served on the Miss Idaho Board of Directors, working on many pageants. He also served as the District Diabetes Awareness Chairman for the State of Idaho for several years, was on the Idaho Diabetes Association board and the Humphreys Diabetes Center board.

After retiring in 1997, Dave became a tireless volunteer as part of a team of Lions who did sight and hearing screenings for both public and private school children. In one year alone, they screened nearly 3,000 young students! Dave received several awards throughout the years, but the one most special to him was the International Lion's highest honor, The Melvin Jones Award for Humanitarian Services.

Dave's interest and hobbies included: woodworking, travel and sporting events. Showing no favoritism, Dave was both a U of I Vandal and a BSU Bronco booster. As a Bronco Athletic Association member (BAA), Dave enjoyed attending both Bronco football and basketball games.

Dave and Karen enjoyed their many traveling experiences which included Europe, Russia, China, Costa Rica and New Zealand. One of the most memorable and educational places they visited was Auschwitz.

Dave enjoyed spending time at his cabin near Donnelly, which he and his family built.

Music had been an important hobby for Dave nearly his entire life. He played trombone and piano in high school and continued to enjoy playing piano duets with his daughter, Stacy. Big Band music was always Dave's favorite and his greatest joy was playing the organ for residents in assisted living facilities with the L.I.F.E. Group.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Karen; loving children, Stacy and Paul Nordby and Karen's sons: Kevin and Todd Shuss. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, the Carson and McMillan families, Jake Roberts, who was like a grandson to him and a lifetime of friends and neighbors.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Beuletta Williams and Rowena Fredekind, a baby brother who died in infancy; Dave's baby daughter and niece, Brenda.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jason Ludwig and Dr. Robert Davidson. They sincerely thank Shawna and Elizabeth and All Care Hospice for their compassion and care.

Dave passed as he lived - with quiet dignity and strength. His life legacy may be recognized by making a contribution to Camp Hodia for Diabetic Children, 1701 N. 12th St. Boise, ID 83702 or the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, 1090 N. Cole Road Boise, ID 83704 or your favorite organization in Dave's memory.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27th at Meridian United Methodist Church, Church of the Warm Heart, 240 E. Idaho Ave. in Meridian. There will be a luncheon to follow.

A celebration of life service will be held later in the spring in Northern Idaho.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019